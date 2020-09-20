Suriya's '24' And Other Indian Movies That Explored The Concept Of 'Time Travel'

Indian moviemakers have been making movies with many different and unique concepts and genres. It has often so happened that many in the Hindi cinema industry have tried to play around the concept of time travel. Here are five of the best and must-watch time travel movies in the Indian movie industry that fans of the genre will enjoy watching.

Indian movies on Time Travel

24 (2016)

24 is an action sci-fi thriller drama, written and directed by Vikram K Kumar. The movie cast Suriya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nithya Menen as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a scientist who invents the time machine that leads to a bitter battle between his evil twin brother and his very own son.

Love Story 2050 (2008)

Love Story 2050 is an action-adventure drama, written and directed by Harry Bhaweja. The movie cast Harman Baweja, Priyanka Chopra, and Boman Irani as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a man who travels to the future with the help of his uncle in order to try and bring his dead girlfriend back to life.

Action Replayy (2010)

Action Replayy is a comedy romantic sci-fi drama, directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The movie has been written by Irshad Kamil and Aatish Kapadia, casting Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aditya Roy Kapoor as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a young man who tries to revive his parents' marriage that is falling apart by travelling to the 1970s when their romance was budding.

Baar Baar Dekho (2016)

Baar Baar Dekho is a comedy romantic sci-fi drama, directed by Nitya Mehra. The movie has been written by Sri Rao and Nitya Mehra herself, casting Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, and Ram Kapoor as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the highs and lows of a romantic relationship that are examined through flashbacks and “flash-forwards”.

Aditya 369 (1991)

Aditya 369 is a family sci-fi adventure, directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. The movie has been written by Jandhyala and cast Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mohini, and Amrish Puri as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a group of children who use a time machine in order to investigate a robbery.

