Suriya Lost 15 Kgs To Look Like A Teenager For 'Vaaranam Aayiram'; Read More Movie Trivia

Vaaranam Aayiram (2008) is a Tamil language romantic drama movie, written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The movie cast Suriya, Simran, Divya Spandana, and debutant Sameera Reddy as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a son recollecting different parts of his life with his father upon hearing about his death. The movie was a commercial success and won a number of awards, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil.

The movie is the biggest hit in Suriya's career, who plays the dual lead roles as a father and his teenage son. Fans will be surprised to know that Suriya had to really work on his weight to play the different characters in the movie. Here are some of the lesser-known and interesting facts about Vaaranam Aayiram that fans would love to know about.

Also Read | Suriya’s Movies That Fans Can Binge-watch On Amazon Prime Video

Vaaranam Aayiram lesser-known facts

Suriya had to lose 15 kgs in order to play the character of a teenager and then had to again gain a bulk for his character of an army officer.

The director of the movie, Gautham Menon has studied engineering at Moogambigai College, and in the movie, Suriya is shown studying in the same college.

Also Read | Suriya's '24' And Other Indian Movies That Explored The Concept Of 'Time Travel'

The opening and closing credits of the movie are in the English language only, that is very rare for a Tamil language movie.

According to director Gautham Menon, the song Annul Maelae was not received well by many of the members on the production team. In fact, the only people who were in support of the song was the composer Harris Jayaraj's wife and director Gautham Menon. When Harris asked Gautham Menon if he wanted to change the song, he declined and chose to keep the song as it is. Gautham Menon’s choice paid off as the song is now regarded as a modern classic.

Also Read | Nayanthara And Suriya Starrers That Are Must Watch For Their Fans

For the song, Ava Enna, the director of the movie Gautham Menon had to dance as if he was drunk in front of music composer Harris Jayaraj so that Harris could get a proper idea of what Suriya was going through during that song.

After the Visa Interview scene in the movie, Suriya is seen playing a tune on the guitar. When his sister, Shreya, asks him from which movie the song he is playing is from, he says that it was his own composition. But, the tune that he plays in the scene is Manjal Veyil from Vettaiyadu Vilayadu, that is also directed by Gautham Menon, which released in 2006.

Also Read | Swwapnil Joshi-Sai Tamhankar Starrer 'Tu Hi Re' Is A Remake Of Suriya's Tamil Movie?

Disclaimer: All the information has been sourced from IMDb

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.