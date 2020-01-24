Soorarai Pottru's All New Song Maara Theme Is Out Now | Here Is All You Need To Know

Soorarai Pottru is currently the talk of the town because of its brand new song. The film is the actors 38th film. Soorarai Pottru is directed by Irudhi Sutru fame Sudha Kongara. The film features Suriya, Aparna Blamurali and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. In the film, Suriya will be seen essaying the role of Nedumaran Rajangam who will be seen as an angry young pilot. The young pilot fights against all odds in order to start his own airline company. The Singam actor has shown his rage and anger in the teaser and the fans are sure that the movie will be a superhit, and add another feather to Suriya's cap.

Soorarai Pottru's music is composed by G. V. Prakash. It is also speculated that popular Tollywood actor Mohan Babu will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. The fans have eagerly been waiting for the release of the song. The song Maara theme in Suriya's vocals is the most anticipated song from the movie. The makers of the film have released the audio of the song. Music composer G. V. Prakash has shared the song on his Twitter account.

Listen to the song here

Soorarai Pottru will mark the very first collaboration of Suriya with director Sudha Kongara. There were speculations regarding the movie being a biopic of Captain GR Gopinath who was the founder of Air Deccan. However, Suriya, in an interview with a media publication clarified that the film is not his biopic but it is inspired by some events in his life. Tamil and Malayalam actor Aparna Balamurali has also been roped in the film. She will be seen playing the leading lady in the film. Soorarai Pottru is co-produced by Guneet Monga who has bankrolled popular films like Lunchbox, Masaan, Gangs Of Wasseypur etc.

