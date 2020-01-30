Female Malayalam Actors Who Shined In The Last Decade; Parvathy, Keerthy Suresh & Others

Malayalam Film Industry has time and again churned out some path-breaking women-centric movies like Drishyam, Manichitrathazhu and Bangalore Days, among many others. The last decade has seen a huge change in the type of cinema being made, as many female actors have made several brave choices in their career, redefining norms. Here is a list of such actors, who have shined to prominence in the last decade.

Parvathy Thiruvothu

Considered as one of the finest actors down south, Parvathy has come a long way in her career since her debut film, Out of Syllabus. Since then, the actor has been a part of a wide range of cinema, which ridiculed the societal norms and has redefined the image of a quintessential Malayalam heroine. Famous for her work in films like Bangalore Days, Uyyare and Charlie, Parvathy is often touted as the 'best' to have graced the Malayalam film Industry.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is one of the few Malayalam movie stars, who has switched her successful career to become an actor. A former doctor, Sai Pallavi made a debut in the film industry with Premam, which was declared a box-office success. Since then, the actor has delivered several successful films like Athiran and NGK throughout her illustrious career.

Nazriya Fahadh

Nazriya Fahad dipped her toes in the Malayalam film industry as a child artist and has been taking the audience off their feet with her stellar onscreen performances since then. Famous for her work in Bangalore Days and Om Shaanti Oshana, Nazriya Nazim managed to become one of the most popular faces down south. The actor is making a comeback with Trance in 2020.

Keerthy Suresh

Considered as one of the most promising actors from the current generation, Keerthy Suresh swept awards and accolades for her performance in Mahanati. The actor was also bestowed with a National Award for her performance. Keerthy, who made a debut in Pilot, enjoys a massive fan following down south, as the actor has worked in Tamil, Telegu, Kannad and Malayalam films.

Mamta Mohandas

Considered as one of the finest actors down south, Mamta Mohandas has been entertaining the Malayalam audience for 14 years. Best known for her work in films like My Boss, Mookhyam and Arrikey, Mamta Mohandas is currently gearing up for her next film, Forensic.

(Promo Image: Nazriya Fahadh, Mamta Mohandas Instagram)

