Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Prakash Raj Reveals He Has 'lived And Survived Nepotism'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has sent shockwaves in Bollywood as many artists have mourned the actor’s loss on social media platforms. Recently, actor Prakash Raj re-tweeted a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput, which features the actor speaking about nepotism in Bollywood. With the video shared, Prakash Raj revealed that even he has ‘lived and survived’ through nepotism and his ‘wounds are now deeper than his flesh’. Take a look at the video:

#nepotism I have lived through this .. I have survived ... my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushanthSinghRajput couldn’t.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die .. #justasking pic.twitter.com/Q0ZInSBK6q — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 15, 2020

Adding to the same, Prakash Raj wrote that Sushant Singh Rajput couldn’t survive nepotism and urged fans to stand up and not let such dreams die. As seen in the re-tweeted video, Sushant Singh Rajput reveals that nepotism prevails everywhere. However, Sushant adds that when someone deliberately suppresses a rising talent, the system of the whole industry collapses.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu 'looking Forward' To Watch Prakash Raj's 'Wild Karnataka'; Shares Tweet

Celebrities mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Earlier, actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and many others mourned Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, remembered Sushant Singh Rajput's work on Twitter and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Celebrities from the sports fraternity like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, too, mourned Sushant's death. Television celebrities like Munmun Dutta and Karan Patel bashed the netizens for the lack of remorse shown on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death:

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted on Monday. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. As per reports, the actor's family first reached his Bandra residence and performed a puja there, after which they headed to the funeral ground.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Salman Khan Mourns Death Of 'Chhichhore' Star

Take a look at the statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain

