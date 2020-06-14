Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Salman Khan Mourns Death Of 'Chhichhore' Star

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput sent shockwaves across the nation on Sunday. Tributes poured in from celebrities from across fields. Salman Khan was among those who mourned the death of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star.

Salman took to Twitter to write to Sushant that he will be missed, and used the hashtag ‘RIP Sushant’.

Here’s the tweet

U will be missed ... #RIPSushant — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 14, 2020

Though Sushant had not worked with Salman, they had come together on the same platform, like when the former had visited the sets of Bigg Boss in 2018. Sushant and Sara Ali Khan had come to the show for the promotions of their film Kedarnath and were seen enjoying fun moments then.

Before Salman Khan, numerous other stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and many other stars expressed their grief and thoughts. Be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi or cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, respects and condolences flooded Twitter.

Police confirmed that Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra home on Sunday. They were reportedly informed by the domestic help, who entered with the help of others after he did not answer the door. Prima facie the cause of death appeared to be death by hanging, police noted in the accidental death report.

His mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital for post-mortem, and his sister Nitu Singh was also present at the venue. Sushant’s family in Patna, his father and his three more sisters, are expected to leave for Mumbai at 9PM, and take his mortal remains for last rites in Patna tomorrow, as per sources.

Sushant, who had become a heartthrob after his role on TV show Pavitra Rishta, made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che. His first major success was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which entered the Rs 100 crore club. Last year’s Chhichhore too was a Rs 100 crore success, while Kedarnath, Shuddh Desi Romance were some of his other successes, apart from critically acclaimed performances in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchiriya.

