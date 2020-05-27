Mahesh Babu 'looking Forward' To Watch Prakash Raj's 'Wild Karnataka'; Shares Tweet

It seems like Prakash Raj found a new admirer in actor Mahesh Babu, as the latter recently took to his social media handle to laud Prakash’s upcoming project as a wildlife narrator. Taking to his Twitter handle, Mahesh Babu mentioned that he was looking forward to the upcoming project. Take a look at the tweet:

Looking forward to your interesting narrative !! @prakashraaj way to go... https://t.co/aPNpGqjF8A — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 26, 2020

All about Prakash Raj’s upcoming venture

After Rajinikanth’s stellar debut on Bear Grills’ wildlife show, Prakash Raj has made his debut on a popular channel by giving voiceover for the documentary Wild Karnataka. The documentary captures the flora and fauna of the forests of Karnataka and will reportedly premiere on June 5 at 8 p.m for the World Environment Day.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor wrote, “A meaningful journey..to have been a voice of nature #WildKarnataka, painstakingly made, showcases India’s wildlife in a way that has never been done before. Proud to have narrated in Tamil & Telugu languages @DiscoveryIn". If the reports are to be believed, Prakash Raj is lending his voice for the Tamil and the Telugu versions, while Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and actor Rishabh Shetty will be doing the Hindi and Kannada voiceovers.

A meaningful journey..to have been a voice of nature #WildKarnataka, painstakingly made, showcases India’s wildlife in way that has never been done before. Proud to have narrated in Tamil & Telugu languages @DiscoveryIn @DiscoveryPlusIn @wildkarnataka @kalyanvarma @amoghavarsha pic.twitter.com/LSTNthkHRc — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 26, 2020

Mahesh Babu on his professional front

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru chronicles the story of a tough Army major, who is deployed to Kurnool on a mission to keep the country safe from external threats. Starring Mahesh Babu, Vijayshanti, and Rashmika Mandana in the leading roles, the much-acclaimed movie has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara.

While Sarileru Neekevvaru has managed to garner appreciation from fans and critics for its unique story plot and gripping trailer, the film has also worked wonders at the box office. The actor recently made it to the news, when he confirmed that he will not be a part of Sivakumar's next untitled film. Mahesh Babu revealed that he opted out of the film because of creative differences.

