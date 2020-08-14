Suyash Tilak Goes On Nature Trail On A Bicycle; See Pictures

Suyash Tilak has played several unique characters on-screen over the years. He now enjoys a strong fan-following and is also quite active on social media. Suyash Tilak's lockdown was full of his organic farming, mindfulness, gratitude diaries, and his cycling treks. Recently, the actor shared pictures of himself enjoying a nature trail on his bicycle. Read on:

Suyash Tilak’s nature trail on his bicycle

Suyash Tilak is a fairly active celebrity on social media. With over three lakh followers, the actor always makes it a point to put a smile on the face of his fans through his social media feed. Recently, on August 9, 2020, Tilak took to his official Instagram handle to share a few pictures of himself from his nature trail that he went on, riding his bicycle. The actor shared two posts, of which the first one is a still of him riding his bicycle on the wet and mushy road. It can be seen in the picture that the actor has taken complete care of his safety and worn a headgear, gloves, and sports shoes. He captioned the picture, “😁 #cyclelife #punecyclerides #cyclist #bianchi #schwinn #cycle #punecycling #punecyclists #punetolonavala #cycleride”.

The second post is a collection of pictures. In the first picture, the Marathi actor can be seen posing next to his bicycle in front of the beautiful river while on his nature trail. In the second picture, Suyash is seen posing while holding his bicycle with one hand and showing a thumbs up with the other. In the third and fourth pictures too, he can be seen posing in front of the river in great weather, holding his bicycle with both his hands.

The fifth picture is a selfie of Suyash Tilak along with the traveller and owner of a tour guide company, Arvind Singh. In the caption of the post, the actor has even thanked Arvind Singh for making him do this. His caption for the post read, “Thank you @yatrai_kida for making me do this. 98km cycle 🚲 ride Picture courtesy : @yatrai_kida And I should also mention @radkar82 who who is 25 times IRONMAN and it take hell lot of dedication and passion to achieve what Kaustubh Has achieved over past few years. Biggest fitness inspiration. #cyclelife #punecyclerides #cyclist #bianchi #schwinn #cycle #punecycling #punecyclists #punetolonavala #cycleride”.

