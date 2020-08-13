Dia MIrza Enjoys The Calming Sound Of Nature, Asks Fans To 'listen' To It

Dia Mirza is among the few actors in Bollywood who is vocal about her support for the environment. Recently, the actor was marvelled by the peace and serenity of nature as she shared a video on her Instagram handle. Dia Mirza was simply delighted to share a special aspect from the video with all her followers. Dia was seen enjoying her time at a water body from where she took the video now posted on her Instagram handle.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Reveals The First Look Of Her Series 'Dangerous' With Hubby Karan

Dia Mirza shares a calming and soothing nature video

Also Read | Rana Daggubati Shares Still From 'Aranya' To Celebrate World Elephant Day; See Pic

As the video plays, a forest can be seen along with the water flowing. Trees on both side of the bank along with a rocky path created amazing scenery. The water below too flowed in a calming fashion which followers of Dia Mirza appreciated. The actor simply asked the fans to “Listen” as she captioned the post. The calming sound of the water mixed with the sound of the forest was something one could not simply let go. Fans stayed back and decided to hear the post and were equally marvelled like Dia Mirza. The gentle flow of the water created a soothing sound and thus fans rushed to comment on how amazing the post was.

Also Read | Dia Mirza Posts Picture In A Saree On 'National Handloom Day', Fans Call Her 'gorgeous'

Dia Mirza, prior to this post, also spread awareness about elephants on World Elephant Day. She spoke about its significance and several other aspects surrounding it. She also highlighted the communities who have dedicated themselves towards the welfare of elephants. Before that Dia also celebrated World Lion Day where she reflected upon the big cats. She spread awareness about the lions and the wildlife they live in general, thus the actor tried to start a conversation about wildlife among her followers. Dia Mirza has a number of pictures with plants and animals which she often documents herself. The actor is undoubtedly a nature lover and thus posts several pictures which have a nature-based element in it. On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in the film Thappad for which she received tremendous praise and appreciation from her fans.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda And Dia Mirza Share Thought-provoking Messages On World Elephant Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.