BTS' 'In The SOOP' Third Teaser Exhorts Chaos And Laughter With A Bit Of Nature

BTS: In the SOOP makers released a third teaser of the reality show and it is chaotic, fun and games, unlike the previous two teasers which gave an idea staying away from the hustle and bustle in life. The group is seen in a quaint set-up away from the jostling city and fame. However, a few seconds into the third teaser and the group has shown a goofy side to them.

BTS' In The SOOP teaser is everything chaotic

The members can be seen playing games, instruments, running around and enjoying nature in their own way. Normally, a Run BTS! episode, which is BTS’ reality show, would capture the goofiest side of the group. However, the teaser three also suggests that BTS might be all fun and games in the reality show BTS: In the SOOP as similar to Run BTS!

BTS' members in the show

The video starts with a peaceful setting of the members, where one is fishing and another is taking a nap. However, the pace of the video increases suddenly. In the teaser, BTS’ leader and rapper RM is heard saying, “What else did the production team expect from BTS?” pointing to the chaotic group in the background.

What follows is members bickering, friendly banters and dancing, all the while enjoying the nature around them. The members are caught in a whim when they have to cook their own food. Make their own fire by chopping up the wooden logs, followed by cooking the food items. However, fans can expect a combination of the high and low level of adrenaline as later in the teaser the group even indulges in painting, rowing and more such interesting activities. The group members even take a moment to dance and burst firecrackers in the premises. Towards the end, BTS’V wraps up the teaser with an ending remark with a beautiful lake in the backdrop.

The show will be airing on JTBC on August 11, 2020. According to the makers, it will air by 11 pm that is the Korean standard time. In the following week, on August 20, the same episode’s extended cut will be shared on the group's communication platform WeVerse by 12 am KST.

Watch BTS' In The SOOP teaser

