Swwapnil Joshi's Marathi Web Series 'Samantar' Released; Here's All About The Series

Regional Indian Cinema

A Marathi web-series called Samantar recently released. Swwapnil Joshi & Tejaswini Pandit played the lead characters in the film. Check out all the details

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Swwapnil Joshi

OTT platforms are not just encouraging international content, but also Indian regional films and exclusive TV-series that are being loved by viewers. A Marathi web-series called Samantar recently released on the OTT platform MX Player. The show has received positive response from the audiences. To know all the details about the regional web-series Samantar continue reading.

Also Read: Swwapnil Joshi Starrer 'Samantar': All You Need To Know About The New Web Series

All about Swwapnil Joshi starrer Samantar

The show is directed by renowned directed Satish Rajwade. The Marathi web-series is dubbed in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The story is based on Suhas Shirvalkar's novel named Samantar. The plot revolves around a young man played by Swwapnil Joshi whose life changes after he becomes aware of a man who shares his destiny, called Sudarshan Chakrapani. Sudarshan Chakrapani's character is played by Nitish Bharadwaj. Swwapnil Joshi's  character is named as Kumar Mahajan. He tries to change the future after meeting Sudarshan Chakrapani.

Also Read: Turned Down Web Shows For Two Years Until 'Samantar' Happened: Swwapnil Joshi

According to IMDb, this is Swwapnil Joshi's debut on the digital platform. Interestingly, both Nitish Bhardwaj and Swwapnil Joshi have portrayed the character of Lord Krishna in different television series! The female lead character is played by Tejaswini Pandit. Recently, a teaser of the series was released. Check it out below:

Also Read: Samantar Ending Explained - Here Is How It Will Affect A Potential Season 2 Of The Show

The lead actor of the web-series Swwapnil Joshi has also shared  the poster of his new series on his Instagram account. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝕊𝕨𝕒𝕡𝕟𝕚𝕝 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙𝕚 (@swwapnil_joshi) on

The female lead in the series Tejaswini Pandit has also posted a still from Samantar on her Instagram handle. She addressed the fans of the show in Marathi, and said that since the release of Samantar, several people have been reaching out to her to appreciate the show. She apologised that she could reply to each one, but expressed deep gratitude for all those who watched the show and showered love upon her. See the post below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tejaswini Pandit (@tejaswini_pandit) on

Also Read: Ram Navami Status In Marathi To Share With Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

 

 

