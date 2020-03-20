The Debate
Samantar Ending Explained - Here Is How It Will Affect A Potential Season 2 Of The Show

Web Series

Samantar ending explained! Will there be a season 2 of Samantar starring Swwapnil Joshi in the lead role? The web series has garnered a lot of appreciation

samantar ending explained

Swwapnil Joshi's newly released web-series titled Samantar can be your pick when you are social distancing due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The Marathi web-series streams exclusively on MX Player and is also dubbed in other languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Samantar marks the debut of the Marathi superstar star Swwapnil Joshi on a streaming platform.

The web-series is directed by Satish Rajwade, who has previously worked with Joshi in the college-drama Duniyadari that released in 2013. The story of Samantar revolves around the life of Kumar Mahajan, who realises that he is living a life that some other man named Sudarshan Chakrapani has already lived. It released on MX Player on March 13, 2020.

Samantar ending explained

The web-series is based on a Marathi novel by the same name. The novel is written by Suhas Shirwalkar. The first season of the show concludes on a cliffhanger that promises the audiences of a second season. The last episode of the web-series is titled 'Twist'. As the name suggests, the last episode makes a huge revelation towards the climax. Kumar gets Sudharshan's diaries and starts reading out every single diary one by one. As Sudharshan shares his destiny with Kumar, his diaries turn out to be of utmost use to Kumar. He gets his previous job back after being humiliated and removed from there. Kumar's senior offers him the appointment letter as his contemporary passed away in a car accident. He is asked to join the Kolhapur office. He soon moves out of his old house and shifts to Kolhapur, leaving behind his wife and son. 

He continues reading Sudarshan's books and realises that all the events that occurred in Sudarshan's life are occurring in his life too. He could not be any happier as he feels that he knows his future and has the power to manipulate it as he already knows the upcoming events. However, the last page of one book shocks him as he finds out that a woman is about to enter his life who will destroy his married life. 

