Ram Navami Status In Marathi To Share With Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Ram Navami is an auspicious festival for Hindus. This day marks the birth of Lord Ram. Lord Ram is considered to be the seventh avatar of Vishnu. This auspicious day is part of the spring Navratri. This year the festival will be celebrated on April 2, 2020.

The birth of Lord Rama is also considered auspicious as he is born at the start of the Hindu year in the month of Chaitra. So celebrate Ram Navami by posing these messages as a Ram Navami status in Marathi to share with your loved ones.

Ram Navami status in Marathi

1. As mentioned earlier, Ram Navami is an auspicious festival for Hindus. So make this day special for your loved ones by sending a simple poem for this day. Take a look.

श्री राम ज्यांचे नाव आहे

अयोध्या ज्यांचे धाम आहे

एक वचनी

एक वानी

मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम

अशा रघु नंदनला

आमचा प्रणाम आहे

राम नवमीच्या

हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

2. Ram Navami is a festival that is considered to bring positivity in people’s lives. So start your loves one’s day with this little positive yet powerful message about Lord Ram. Take a look.

दशरथ नंदन राम

दया सागर राम

रघुकुल तिलक राम

सत्यधर्म पारायण राम

राम नवमीच्या

हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

3. Ram Navami is one of the first festivals according to the Hindu new year. So let your family and friends understand the importance of Lord Ram through this Ram Navami status in Marathi. Take a look.

राम ज्यांचे नाव आहे

अयोध्या ज्यांचे गाव आहे

असा हा राघुनंदन आम्हास

सदैव वंदनीय आहे

राम नवमीच्या

हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

4. Lord Rama is considered to be a source of positivity and strength by many Hindus. Hence, to spread some positivity to your family and friends, send them this simple Ram Navami status in Marathi.

एक वचनी

एक बाणी

मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम

राम नवमीच्या

हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

