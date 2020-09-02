Swwapnil Joshi Interacted With Beggars Before The Release Of His Movie 'Bhikari'?

Swwapnil Joshi is a very well-known name in the Hindi and Marathi entertainment industry. He made his acting debut with Ramanand Sagar’s Uttar Ramayan and hasn’t looked back since. Over the years, he has successfully created a huge fan base for himself. In 2017, Swwapnil Joshi played the lead character in Ganesh Acharya’s Marathi language action-thriller drama, Bhikari. The actor gained a lot of appreciation for his performance in the movie. But, fans will be surprised to know that Swwapnil Joshi actually interacted with beggars on the streets of Mumbai before the release of the movie. Here is all you need to know about the movie and Swwapnil Joshi’s character in the movie. Read further ahead.

Swwapnil Joshi interacted with beggars before the release of his movie?

In 2017, Swwapnil Joshi played the lead character in Ganesh Acharya’s Marathi language directorial debut, Bhikari. Fans were excited to watch Swwapnil Joshi in a completely different character in the movie, rather than the usual romantic characters that he plays. The movie also cast Rucha Inamdar and Kirti Adarkar, Sayaji Shinde, Guru Thakur, and Kailash Waghmare as the lead characters.

Swwapnil Joshi, who played the character of a beggar in the movie, won the hearts of the audience with his performance. But, fans might be surprised to know that the actor actually went and interacted with beggars on the streets of Mumbai in Borivali, before the release of the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Samrat as he is put in a very difficult situation where he has to make a choice. The character is asked to make a choice that very few will ever make that can get back his mother’s life.

The movie is the remake of the 2016 Tamil language movie Pichaikkaran. The plot of this movie revolves around a young businessman who is forced to live the life of a beggar in order to cure his ailing mother and in the process he faces many problems and difficulties. The movie gained mixed reviews from the critics and the audience and went ahead to become a huge success at the box-office.

