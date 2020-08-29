Sai Tamhankar And Swwapnil Joshi’s Movies Together That Fans Would Love To Watch

Sai Tamhankar is a popular face in the Marathi movie and television industry. She is often praised for her great performances and is known for creating magic whenever she is on-screen. Apart from being acknowledged for her solo characters, Sai Tamhankar’s on-screen pairing with Swwapnil Joshi is loved by fans. Here are Sai Tamhankar and Swwapnil Joshi’s movies that their fans would love to watch. Read further ahead.

Sai Tamhankar and Swwapnil Joshi’s movies

Duniyadari (2013)

Duniyadari is a Marathi language romantic drama, written and directed by Sanjay Jadhav. The movie casts Sai Tamhankar, Swwapnil Joshi, Ankush Choudhary, Jitendra Joshi, and Urmila Kanetkar as the lead characters. The plot of the film is based on the popular author Suhas Shirvalkar’s best-selling novel of the same name. The movie was highly acclaimed by the critics and loved by the audience.

Pyaar Vali Love Story (2014)

Pyaar Vali Love Story is a Marathi language romantic drama, written and directed by Sanjay Jadhav. The movie cast includes Sai Tamhankar, Swwapnil Joshi, Sameer Dharmadhikari, and Namrata Kadam as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the story of two lovers, who belong to different religions. It is a story of two friends, Kadar and Pashya, where Pashya's brother Amar loves Kadar's sister Aliya. Things are going good until the characters become a suspect for the murder of a well-reputed person.

Tu Hi Re (2015)

Tu Hi Re is a Marathi language romantic drama, written and directed by Sanjay Jadhav. The movie cast Sai Tamhankar, Swwapnil Joshi, Girish Oak, and Tejaswini Pandit as the lead characters. The movie is an official remake of the 2006 Tamil movie Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, that had Suriya, Jyothika and Bhumika Chawla as the lead characters. The movie gained positive reviews from the Marathi audience and critics.

Mangalashtak Once More (2013)

Mangalashtak Once More is an Indian romantic musical comedy movie, directed by Sameer Joshi. The movie cast Sai Tamhankar, Swwapnil Joshi, Mukta Barve, and Kadambari Kadam as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of Aarti and Satyajit who are happily married, but after some time, because of Aarti's over caring behaviour, Satyajit feels suffocated and they part ways. The movie was a huge commercial success.

