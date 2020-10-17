Swwapnil Joshi's Romantic Movies To Add To Your Watch-list This Weekend

Swwapnil Joshi has been a part of some successful movies such as Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta, Krishna as well as films like Duniyadari, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai casting him as the lead. He has done many comedy shows like Comedy Circus and Papad in the Hindi industry. Marathi cinema is incomplete without Swwapnil Joshi. From portraying comic characters to serious ones, he is one of Marathi cinema's leading actors.

Romantic films starring Swapnil Joshi with more than one heroine:

Duniyadari

Duniyadari is a Marathi language romantic drama that has gone on to become the biggest blockbuster in the history of Marathi Cinema. Duniyadari is the story of friendship and love starring Swwapnil Joshi, Ankush Chaudhary, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Sushant Shelar, and more. Swapnil has delivered an exceptional performance in the film. Friendship, the importance of family, choosing true love, and self-acceptance are shown in the movie. Duniyadari has an IMDb rating of 7.4.

Pyaar Vali Love Story

Pyaar Vali Love Story is a Marathi film directed by Sanjay Jadhav. The movie casts Swwapnil Joshi and Sai Tamhankar in the lead roles, Pyaar Vali Love Story presents two parallel stories. The film is about the story of two lovers, who belong to different religions. Later, the characters become a suspect for the murder of a well-reputed person. IMDb rating for Pyaar Vali Love Story is 6.0.

Mitwaa

The cast of Mitwaa includes Swwapnil Joshi, Sonalee Kulkarni & Prarthana Behere in lead roles. Mitwaa was a love triangle between Swwapnil, Sonalee and Prarthana. Watch “Mitwaa”, on Amazon Prime. This movie has an IMDb rating of 6.4 out of 10.

Tu Hi Re

A Marathi movie, directed by Sanjay Jadhav – Tu Hi Re stars Sai Tamhankar, Swwapnil Joshi, Girish Oak, and Tejaswini Pandit as the lead characters. The movie is an official remake based on a Tamil movie “Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.” The movie Tu Hi Re is a combination of romance, drama, and an unexpected twist. This is one of the recognized movies of Swwapnil having an IMDb rating of 6.6.

Swwapnil’s most recent movie Mogra Phulaalaa is an Indian, Marathi language family-drama movie, directed by Shrabani Deodhar, which was out on 19 June 2019. The lead actors in the film are - Swwapnil Joshi, Sai Deodhar, Neena Kulkarni, and Chandrakant Kulkarni. The movie is about a possessive mother and her son, and how things change when he meets the woman of his dreams. Mogra Phulaalaa makes a decent watch because it sensibly portrays the family equations in families today.

