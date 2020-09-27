Swwapnil Joshi’s Movies That Are Streaming On Amazon Prime; From 'Tu Hi Re' To 'Laal Ishq'

From portraying comic characters to serious roles, actor Swwapnil Joshi is one of Marathi film industries lead actor. From Laal Ishq to Tu Hi Re and more, here are Swwapnil Joshi's movies that one can watch on Amazon Prime. Take a look:

Laal Ishq

A 2016 released Marathi film, Laal Ishq is a romance mystery thriller movie helmed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi. The film was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-produced by Shabina Khan. The film featuring Swwapnil Joshi, Anjana Sukhani and Sneha Chavan, marked the debut of Anjana Sukhani in Marathi film industry.

Tu Hi Re

Tu Hi Re is a romantic drama film directed by Sanjay Jadhav. The movie featuring Swwapnil Joshi, Sai Tamhankar and Tejaswini Pandit released in the year 2015. The movie was an official remake of the 2006 released Tamil film named Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. With this film, the lead actors like Sai Tamhankar and Tejaswini Pandit made their debut as a playback singer.

Fugay

The Swapna Waghmare Joshi-directorial Fugay released in the year 2017. It featured Swwapnil Joshi and Subodh Bhave in lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around the life of two best friends played by Swwapnil and Subodh respectively.

Mitwaa

Mitwaa featuring Swwapnil Joshi, Sonalee Kulkarni and Prarthana Behere in the lead roles was released in the year 2015. The movie was a box office hit and ran for more than 25 weeks across Maharashtra. The film was later remade in Bengali in the year 2017 as Ami Je Ke Tomar starring Ankush, Sayantika Banerjee and Nusrat Jahan in the lead role.

Duniyadari

The 2013 released Marathi film Duniyadari was directed by Sanjay Jadhav. The plot of the film revolved around the journey of every character, which eventually makes them realize the real face of life. The film featured Swapnil Joshi, Ankush Choudhary, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Sushant Shelar among others. The movie was critically acclaimed and received a positive response at the box office. The film was based on a novel of the same name by the author Suhas Shirvalkar. After receiving much success, the movie was later remade in Kannada as Noorondu Nenapu and in Gujarati as Duniyadari.

Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai

Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai is a Marathi romantic drama film released in 2010. Helmed and co-written by Satish Rajwade, the film had Mukta Barve and Swwapnil Joshi in the pivotal roles. The film was a love story between a boy and girl from different cities of Pune and Mumbai respectively, played by Swwapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve, and depicts how their competitive spirits get them together. A few years back, a sequel, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2 was also released in 2015 and in 2018, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3 was also made.

Mogra Phulaalaa

Mogra Phulaalaa was a family-drama film directed by Shrabani Deodhar. Produced by Arjun Singh Baran and Kartik Nishandar, the film featured Swwapnil Joshi, Sai Deodhar, Neena Kulkarni and Chandrakant Kulkarni in the lead roles. The plot of the film followed a story of a possessive mother and her devoted son. The movie was released on June 14, 2019, and was successful at the box-office.

Ranangan

Directed by Rakesh Sarang, the film Ranangan featured Madhav Abyankar, Ali Asgar, Suchitra Bandekar, Mukta Barve, Swwapnil Joshi among others. The plot of the film revolves around the son of a self politician, whose first wife left him in a few months while the second wife died by suicide on the wedding day. His life gets complicated after getting into multiple relationships.

