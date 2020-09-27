Apart From Movies, Marathi Actor Swwapnil Joshi Has Been A Part Of THESE Reality Shows

Swwapnil Joshi has been a popular face in the Marathi film industry for more than a decade. He is known for his role as Shreyas Talwalkar is Duniyadari and Gautam Pradhan in Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai. Swwapnil Joshi has worked in Hindi television as well as Marathi films and television. A lesser-known fact about him is that the actor tried his hands on various comedy reality shows before becoming a superstar in the Marathi Industry. He went on from being a contestant to a host and even a judge at various reality shows. Here are some reality shows that made Swwapnil Joshi popular amongst the crowd.

Also Read | Swwapnil Joshi And Mukta Barve’s Movies That You Should Not Miss

Mr. and Ms. TV

Swwapnil Joshi made his debut in the world of the reality show by participating as a contestant in Mr. and Ms. TV. The main motive for this show was to find the best of the best Hindi television stars. There were pairs of actors and actresses wherein they had to perform tasks like dancing, acting and dubbing in every episode. Actress Purbi Joshi and Swwapnil Joshi were crowned as Mr. and Ms. TV.

Image Source: Still from Mr. and Ms. TV .

Also Read | Did You Know Swwapnil Joshi's 'Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai' Was Remade With Gippy Grewal?

Comedy Circus

Comedy Circus was a comedy show wherein soap actors were paired with the finest comedians to perform stand up comedy acts on the stage. It was a battle amongst all the pairs in order to decide which pair is the best stand up comic. Swwapnil Joshi did not just participate but was also declared the runner-up with his partner V.I.P. . He went onto participate in various other shows like Comedy Circus-Chinchpokli To China, Comedy Circus- 20-20, Comedy Circus Ke Superstars, Comedy Circus Ke Tansen and Comedy Circus – Maha Sangram where he again won the show with V.I.P.

Eka Peksha Ek

Eka Peksha Ek is a dance reality show that aired on Zee Marathi. In the dance reality show, 12 talented television actresses battled with each other to win the title of the best dancer. The show was judged by Sachin Pilgaonkar and hosted by Swwapnil Joshi. Swwapnil Joshi added his sense of humour in his anchoring and made the show lively.

Also Read | Swwapnil Joshi-Sai Tamhankar Starrer 'Tu Hi Re' Is A Remake Of Suriya's Tamil Movie?

Fu Bai Fu

Fu Bai Fu is a Marathi comedy show that aired on Zee Marathi. The show features comic acts performed by various stand-up comedians and popular actors. Swwapnil Joshi was a judge in this show. By this time, Swwapnil Joshi had become popular amongst the masses for his roles in Marathi cinema.

Kon Hoeel Marathi Crorepati

Kon Hoeel Marathi Crorepati is a Marathi adaptation of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? and its popular Hindi version Kaun Banega Crorepati? The game show aired on E-TV Marathi and Swwapnil Joshi hosted its third season. Swwapnil Joshi asked the contestant 15 questions and if answered correctly, the contestant would win 1 crore Rs.



Also Read | Swwapnil Joshi's 'Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai' Was Remade Into A Punjabi Film Starring Gippy Grewal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.