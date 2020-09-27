Swwapnil Joshi's Movies That Have Been Directed By Sanjay Jadhav; See List

Swwapnil Joshi is a very popular name in the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industry. Swwapnil made his acting debut with Ramanand Sagar’s Uttar Ramayan. He has been a part of some very popular and highly successful television movies and Hindi television reality shows like Comedy Circus and Papad Pol – Shahabuddin Rathod Ki Rangeen Duniya.

The actor even owns a wrestling team named Vidarbhache Wagh in Zee Maharashtra Kusti Dangal. Over the years, Swwapnil Joshi has worked with some of the great actors and moviemakers. One director who Swwapnil Joshi has often worked with is Sanjay Jadhav. Here is the list of the actor Swwapnil Joshi's movies with director Sanjay Jadhav.

Also Read | Did You Know Swwapnil Joshi Made His Acting Debut At The Age Of 9? Read More Trivia Here

Swwapnil Joshi and Sanjay Jadhav’s movies

Duniyadari (2013)

Duniyadari is a Marathi language romantic drama, written and directed by Sanjay Jadhav. The movie cast Sai Tamhankar, Swwapnil Joshi, Ankush Choudhary, Jitendra Joshi, and Urmila Kanetkar as the lead characters. The plot of the film is based on the popular author Suhas Shirvalkar’s best-selling novel of the same name. The movie was critically acclaimed by the Marathi audience.

Also Read | Sai Tamhankar And Swwapnil Joshi’s Movies Together That Fans Would Love To Watch

Pyaar Vali Love Story (2014)

Pyaar Vali Love Story is a Marathi language romantic drama, written and directed by Sanjay Jadhav. The movie cast Sai Tamhankar, Swwapnil Joshi, Sameer Dharmadhikari, and Namrata Kadam as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the story of two lovers, who are of an opposite religion. It is a story of two friends, Kadar and Pashya, where Pashya's brother Amar loves Kadar's sister Aliya. Things are going good until the characters become a suspect for the murder of a well-reputed person.

Also Read | Swwapnil Joshi Interacted With Beggars Before The Release Of His Movie 'Bhikari'?

Tu Hi Re (2015)

Tu Hi Re is a Marathi language romantic drama, written and directed by Sanjay Jadhav. The movie cast Sai Tamhankar, Swwapnil Joshi, Girish Oak, and Tejaswini Pandit as the lead characters. The movie is an official remake of the 2006 Tamil movie Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, that cast Suriya Jyothika and Bhumika Chawla as the lead characters. The movie gained positive reviews from the Marathi audience and critics.

Also Read | Swwapnil Joshi-Sai Tamhankar Starrer 'Tu Hi Re' Is A Remake Of Suriya's Tamil Movie?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.