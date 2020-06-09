Swwapnil Joshi's 'Samantar 2' To Begin Shooting From July Following All Safety Rules

Several web series have been entertaining the audience during the lockdown. Naturally, the number of viewers on the web platforms have increased during this period. Among the many series, the audience was very much entertained by the web series titled, Samantar which was screened during the lockdown. And as per reports, the second part of this web series is coming early, after the success of the first part.

After the state government has permitted the shooting by following certain rules and regulations, the shooting of 'Samantar 2' will now begin soon following the rules and regulations set by the government. During a recent interview with a news daily, producer Kartik Nishandar revealed that the filming for the second part of the web series will begin in July or August.

He further went on to say that Samantar received a lot of love from the viewers and got garnered over 100 million views. He also said that they all set for Samantar 2 and will start shooting as soon as possible because they want to air the web series in October or November.

Kartik Nishandar further went on to reveal that they will begin shooting following the rules from the government. He further went on to say that they are going to be on the floor soon. He also said that they will follow all the rules and will take care of the cast and crew by conducting regular checks and maintaining other guidelines.

About the series

The web series is reportedly based on the novel Samantar written by famous Marathi novelist and mystery writer Suhas Shirwalkar. The web series has been helmed by Satish Rajwade and stars Swapnil Joshi and Tejaswini Pandit in lead roles. The duo made their debut on the web platform and it seems to have been a success. Known for his role as Krishna, actor Nitish Bhardwaj has also played the role of Sudarshan Chakrapani in this web series.

As per reports, fans and audiences are awaiting the second part of the series as they are in complete suspense on how the story ends. The web series is currently premiering on MX Player. Watch the trailer below.

