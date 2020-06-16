Taapsee Pannu & Other Actors Who Delivered Memorable Films With South Star Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja's movies have often left the masses spellbound. His movies include Bhageeratha, Veera, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, Sarocharu, Awe! and many more. The actor has also worked with some of the industry's finest actors like Kajal Aggrawal, Asin, Taapsee Pannu, and many more. Listed below are details on actors who delivered hit films with south star Ravi Teja

Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has worked with multiple stars, Ravi Teja being one of them. Ravi Teja and Taapsee have together worked on two movies namely Veera and Daruvu. The film Veera was an action-drama movie released in 2011. The film is the tale of Veera and how he protects an innocent family against a crime leader. On the other hand, Daruvu was their 2012 film that spoke about a man named Bullet Raja who was killed, and later his soul appeared in another body to get justice.

Asin

Ravi Teja and Asin have worked on one film together, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. The 2003 sports-drama film tells the tale of Chandu who dearly loves kickboxing. He is also attached to his girlfriend and his mother who upon dying asks him to meet his father. The film directed by Puri Jagannadh has an IMDb rating of 7.3.

Kajal Aggrawal

When it comes to Kajal and Ravi, they have three films together. The on-screen pair has worked on films like Sarocharu, Awe! and Veera. The film Awe! is a 2018 sci-fi thriller that tells the tale of a group of people who meet at a restaurant only to realise their life taking an unusual path.

The film Sarocharu, on the other hand, is a romantic drama telling the tale of a girl who gets hurt upon knowing her lover's marital status. Later when she gets to know that he is unmarried, she feels cheated upon.

Shriya Saran

Ravi Teja and Shriya Saran have starred in two movies. The on-screen pair was seen in the 2005 flick Bhageeratha and the 2010 film Don Seenu. The film Bageeratha is the tale of Bullabbai and his son who try to build a bridge between their village and the mainland. On the other hand, Don Seenu is a crime drama based on a man who is assigned by the don to woo his competitor's sister. However, things fall out of hand when he commits an error.

