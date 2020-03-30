Nora Fatehi Shares Throwback Picture From Her Vacation Days

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood actors have been encouraging their fans to stay at home during this crisis and make the most out of the quarantine period. At this time, social media has played a very important role as the actors are able to reach out to their fans. Nora Fatehi is known for her fantastic dance moves in Bollywood dance numbers. During this time, actor Nora Fatehi has shared a throwback picture on her social media account.

The 28-year-old actor Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture. From the picture, it seems that the actor is remembering her vacation days during this lockdown. Nora Fatehi shared this picture with a dolphin and a sea emoji and mentioned that it is a throwback picture from one of her vacations.

In the picture, Street Dancer 3D actor Nora Fatehi is wearing a white off-shoulder top along with denim shorts. In the picture, Nora Fatehi has left her hair open. Nora Fatehi is sitting on a wooden deck with her feet soaking in the water.

Here is a look at Nora Fatehi's throwback vacation picture

Several fans commented on Nora Fatehi's picture. The picture received about 8 lakh likes in just 3 hours. Here is a look at comments posted by Nora Fatehi's fans.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the dance film Street Dancer 3D. In the film, Nora Fatehi was sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Prabhudheva. The film received a great response from the audience. Nora Fatehi will be next seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

