Tamannaah Bhatia And Satyadev Kancharana To Star In 'Love Mocktail’ Telugu Remake

As per reports, the Kannada film director Nageshkar will soon produce and direct a remake of the Kannada romance Love Mocktail, in Telugu. This film will be produced by Nageskkar under the banner, Nagashekar Movies. Further, Love Mocktail’s remake will be co-produced by Bhavani Ravi. This film will star actors like Tamannaah Bhatia and Satyadev Kancharana in the lead roles.

Further, the music of Love Mocktail's Telugu remake will be given by Keeravani’s son, Kala Bhairava. On the other hand, Satya Hegde will be in charge of the cinematography. As per reports, the shooting of the film will commence in mid-September. However, the makers are yet to reveal details of the remaining cast and crew members.

In an interview with a media portal, the director and co-producer of the film, Nageshkar said that he had only taken the soul of the original film. Further, he said that he would project a completely different screenplay for Love Mocktail's remake. While the original film was a romantic drama, Nageshkar said that the remake would be a romantic action drama. Further, he also said that Love Mocktail's Telugu remake would have a different flavour as compared to the original film. Nageshkar also told the media portal that he was in Hyderabad at that point in time. The director reportedly visited the city for further discussions of the film. Nageshkar said that he was glad to start his Telugu directorial debut with Love Mocktail.

About the original film:

The Kannada romantic drama Love Mocktail was released in January 2020. The film starred actors like Sunil Kumar. N a.k.a Krishna and Milana Nagaraj in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around the protagonist’s quest for love. It features the various difficulties faced by the protagonist Aadi, as he tries to find his soulmate. This film was a directorial debut of actor Krishna. While the film did extremely well at the box office it was also received well on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Further, Raghu Dixit’s music was greatly appreciated by audiences.

Gearing up for future projects:

Before working on Love Mocktail, the director of the film, Nageshkar will reportedly work on the film Srikrishna@gmail.com. The film will be a love-drama and will star actor Krishna in the lead role. While Krishna will be working with Nageshkar for Love Mocktail's remake, Srikrishna@gmail.com will be the actor’s first film with Nageshkar.

Promo Image Source: Tamannaah Bhatia and Satyadev Kancharana's Instagram

