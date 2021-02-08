Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Post-workout Glow, Says 'body Achieves What The Mind Believes'

Tamannaah Bhatia often shares pictures from her personal life and her work out videos. Recently, she shared a post-gym workout and flaunted her workout glow. Her fans complimented her on her fitness and flooded the comment section with compliments. Look at Tamannaah's post here:

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram to share a picture captured in the gym. She wore a coral-coloured sports wear and black leggings. She completed her workout outfit with white sports shoes and tied her hair in a bun. She posed for the camera while looking at herself in the mirror. Tamannah wrote, "The body achieves what the mind believes," in her caption. She also mentioned that the picture was clicked post her workout and flaunted her post-workout glow.

Reactions on Tamannaah Bhatia's photo

Tamannaah Bhatia's post-workout picture received over almost 800k likes on the picture within a day. Her fans commented on her picture in numbers. A fan called her a queen while a few others said she is finally back to the game. A fan mentioned that she is a fitness icon while others sent heart and fire emojis on her picture. Take a look at the comments on Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram picture.

Image source: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

A sneak peek into Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Tamannaah shared a video of her group workout session. She was seen working out with her gym buddies. Tamannaah wrote that usually empowered women empower other women. She also added, "Group workout sessions feel like a party and it keeps us all motivated. Amazing women deserve fit bodies to go with. She also shared a picture with her gym friends and wrote that they are getting stronger together. Take a look at Tammannaah working out with her gym buddies.

She also shared a workout video of herself as she focused on her core strength and biceps. She mentioned that she is getting back to her pre-COVID body after getting recovered from the illness. She wore a grey sports bra, black leggings and florescent green shoes. She also mentioned that you don't have to be extreme to be consistent. Take a look at Tamannaah's workout video here:

