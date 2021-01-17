Tamannaah Bhatia’s Original Debut Came In The 2003 Film 'Ennaku 20 Unnaku 18'; Here's More

Tamannaah Bhatia has rapidly become a popular face across different film industries within Indian cinema. She has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Marathi films as well. While the Hindi audience may know her for the numerous roles that she has done in Hindi films, she worked in many Telugu films before making her presence in Hindi films. However, a fact about the actor that most of her fans may not know is that she made her debut even before her first credited role, in the film Ennaku 20 Unnaku 18. Here is what you need to know.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s original debut

Fans may have seen her doing her first major role in the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in the year 2005, when she was just a young teenager. She eventually started working in Telugu films as well and made it big over there as well. But few know the fact that her first appearance on screen came not in 2005, but in 2003 in the film when she was just 14 years of age, in the film Ennaku 20 Unnaku 18. While her role is not credited in the movie, fans will be able to find her in the romantic film.

The film saw Tarun Kumar and Trisha in the lead role of the film. Tamannaah, however, had a small role in the film, that has not been credited. But the record shows that the film, technically speaking, was Tamannaah’s first role in films. Through a lot of struggle and hard work, Tamannaah managed to make it big in Telugu film industry, followed by Hindi film industry as well. She has a number of big hits up her sleeve and has been recognised as a skilled actor among the audiences all over as well.

She has also worked in many Tamil films in her career. However, her biggest success remains in Telugu and Hindi films, having become a popular face in Indian cinema. Tamannaah Bhatia has most famously worked in the Baahubali film series, having played one of the major characters in the first film, as well as the sequel. She was recently seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

