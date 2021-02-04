Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Glimpses Of Her Night Out With Friends; Croons 'Yeh Dil Deewana'

Tamannaah Bhatia recently stepped out with her friends for a party. She shared snippets from her night on her Instagram stories. The actress was seen having a gala time with her friends. She was seen grooving and singing the tunes of an evergreen song from the ’90s.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram story

On Wednesday night, Tamannaah was seen celebrating a couple’s anniversary. She shared a clip in which she can be seen in black, grooving on the song Yeh Dil Deewana from the film Pardes. She was seen along with her friend and makeup artist Aanchal Khanna Kapoor. Tamannaah continued to sing the song despite forgetting the lyrics.

A few days ago as well, Tamannaah had shared a reel in which she was singing. She was seen in a white printed top with minimal makeup. She sang the song Socho Ke Jheelon Ka from Mission Kashmir. She captioned her post saying, “Bangalore’s dreamy weather got me like..” She enjoys a massive fan following and reel was loved by fans. Take a look at the post as well the comments from her fans and followers below.

Tamannaah Bhatia's movies

On the work front, Tamannaah is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her upcoming comedy film titled F3 with co-actor Daggubatti Venkatesh. She also posted a picture, where she can be seen in her character's costume. She was wearing a pink and purple saree along with a name tag on her outfit which read "Harika". She captioned her post saying, “Your quirky Harika is back but this time with a lot more spunk! So happy to be back on the sets of F3.”

The movie F3 is the sequel to the 2019 film titled F2: Fun and Frustration, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi. The F2 cast included Mehrene Pirzada, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Daggubati Venkatesh. Have a look at the F3 poster below.

Tamannaah Bhatia started her career with a Bollywood film titled Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005 and later worked in Tamil and Telugu language films. Her notable films are Paiyaa Siruthai, Veeram, Dharma Durai, Devi, Racha, Baahubali: The Beginning, Bengal Tiger and more. She will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Seetimaarr, Gurtundha Seetakalam, and the AndhaDhun Telugu remake.

