Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Workout Video And Gives 'Monday Motivation' To Her Fans

Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her working out in the gym. While giving 'Monday Motivation' to her fans, she is seen crushing her work out to the song, Diva. She is wearing blue and white sportswear with beige joggers. Her caption reads, "Just crushed my workout". Her fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

Tamannaah Bhatia's workout video

Image Source: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia's workout received over 100k likes and 800k+ views within 4 hours. This video was one of her first Instagram reel videos. In the video, she also added the 'Monday' sticker. On New Year's, she reposted a picture with Shruti Haasan while trying to form 2021 with her fingers. In the same post, there is another picture with her where both of them are sitting side-by-side on the couch. Tamannaah Bhatia's photos received over 700k likes. Both the actors are close friends and have worked together in movies like Aagadu (2014) and Size Zero (2015). Check out the post.

On the work front

On the work front, Tamannaah will be seen with Satyadev Kancharana in the upcoming movie, Gurthunda Seethakalam. The actor took to her Instagram to share a candid moment with her co-star. She is seen wearing a white full sleeves top with grey jeans. She captioned the photo as, "Laughter, conversations and a beautiful sunset, what a perfect way to start my new film". Check it out.

Tamannaah recently wrapped her shoot for the upcoming movie, November Story. She took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans. The series is directed by Indhra Subramaniam and it is a Tamil crime thriller series that will release on Disney+Hotstar. She will be seen in the lead role as Anuradha Ganesan. The series will also feature G.M. Kumar, Pasupathy and Vivek Prasanna.

Tamannaah Bhatia's movies

Tamannah made her debut at the age of 15 with Bollywood film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. She then went on to work in Tamil and Telugu films. Her movies include Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Kanne Kalaimaane, Khamoshi, Endukante... Premanta!, Ananda Thandavam, Dharma Durai, etc.

