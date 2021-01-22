Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Her Workout Video, Says 'back To My Pre-covid Body'

Baahubali: The Beginning fame Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram on Friday, January 22, 2021, to share a video of her indulging in some rigorous workout. Along with the video, the actor also went on to pen a note motivating and encouraging others to stay fit and healthy. On seeing this video, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tamannaah Bhatia went on to share a video where she can be seen working out at the gym showing off her stunning body. In the video, the actor can be seen doing some exercise with weights. She can be seen donning a grey and black sports bra and black leggings. She also completed the look with neon shoes.

Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “You don’t have to be extreme, just be consistent. ðŸ‹ï¸‍â™€ï¸ 2 months of consistent, supervised workout routines with @devimeena and @kirandembla, and I’m back to my pre-covid body! ðŸ’ªðŸ¼ In your face Covid-19 ðŸ˜Ž #BeStrongerThanYourExcuse #MakeItHappen #BeastMode #doiteveryday”. Take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness post below.

Also read | Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Workout Video And Gives 'Monday Motivation' To Her Fans

As soon as Tamannaah Bhatia shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice as they lauded the actor for her determination. The post went on to receive likes and many comments from netizens. Some of the users went on all out to praise the actor for her workout dedication. While some went on to pen sweet messages for Tamannaah. One of the users wrote, “Fitness queen”. While the other one wrote, “you are a true inspiration. Lots of love to you”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Also read | 'Bangalore’s Dreamy Weather' Got Tamannaah Bhatia Singing THIS Bollywood Song; Watch

This is not the first time the actor went on to share a fitness video on her social media handle. Earlier to this, the actor shareD another video where she can be seen doing some tough exercises. Along with the video, she also wrote, “Just crushed my workout ðŸ‹ï¸‍â™€ï¸”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | 'Bangalore’s Dreamy Weather' Got Tamannaah Bhatia Singing THIS Bollywood Song; Watch

Also read | Tamannaah Bhatia Wraps Up The Shoot For 'November Story'; Can't Wait For Fans To Watch It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.