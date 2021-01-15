'Bangalore’s Dreamy Weather' Got Tamannaah Bhatia Singing THIS Bollywood Song; Watch

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently gave weather updates from her trip to Banglore. On Jan 14, the star took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel video of her giving weather updates of Banglore. Sharing the reel video on social media, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "Bangalore’s dreamy weather got me like". Take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram post.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Climate Updates

In the above embedded Instagram post, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a video of her singing during the dreamy weather in Banglore. The actor was seen singing Bollywood's romantic track, Socho Ke Jheelon from Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's film, Mission Kashmir (2000). Tamannaah Bhatia sang, "socho ke jhilo kaa shahar ho, laharo pe apanaa ek ghar ho ham jo dekhe sapane pyaare, sach ho saare bas aur kyaa".

In this Instagram video, the actor was spotted in a floral print white tee. Tamannaah Bhatia's skin looks flawless in this reel video. One can also spot her blushy cheeks. As seen in the caption, the actor wrote, "Bangalore’s dreamy weather got me like.... #Mood #FeelitReelit". Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's reel video, singing Socho Ke Jheelon.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia shares workout video and gives 'Monday Motivation' to her fans

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Tamannaah Bhatia went gaga over the actor's reel video. One of her followers commented, "You are glowing", while another added, "soooooo Sweeett Voice You Have Omgggg!". One of Tamannaah Bhatia's fans wrote, "So soothing". Another fan comment read as "Really a great voice.. of my fav. Actress". Tamannaah Bhatia's video was viewed by more than 130k people. Take a look at some more fans' reactions.

Image credits - Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram comment section

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia wraps up the shoot for 'November Story'; can't wait for fans to watch it

On the work front, the actor recently wrapped up with the shooting schedule of her upcoming film, November Story. Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle and shared a still from the movie. Sharing the picture on social media, the star wrote, "Wrapped up shoot for November Story today! It’s been such an exciting project for me and I can’t wait for you guys to binge watch this nail biting series which releases soon on @disneyplushotstar Can’t thank my team enough for this incredibly memorable journey". Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's photos.

Also Read | DYK Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Oosaravelli' was inspired by French thriller 'Vengeance'?

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia receives birthday love and wishes from Samantha Akkineni & Kajal Agarwal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.