Tamannaah Bhatia On Nepotism And Favouritism: 'It Does Not Define Failure Or Success'

Tamannaah Bhatia recently got candid about the heated debate around nepotism and favouritism in the film industry in an interview with a daily. The actor shared that she can only speak on the given scenario based on her personal experiences in the industry. Tamannaah said that things like nepotism, favouritism and petty politics tend to appear in every industry along with the film industry and that these things do not affect one's success or failure.

Tamannaah Bhatia on being an outsider

The numerous discussions on nepotism paved the way once again after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Commenting on this, Tamannaah narrated her own experience in the industry wherein she called herself as an 'outsider'. The actor said that when she started doing Tamil and Telugu films, she neither knew the language nor did she knew anyone from the industry.

She further said that having no connections in the industry, the actor started working hard and started getting opportunities as people genuinely saw a potential in her. The Baahubali actor added that whatever success or failure she achieved in her journey, it was due to her destiny or hard work.

Tamannaah Bhatia on the concept of nepotism

Sharing her take on the concept of nepotism, Tamannaah went on to say that she comes from a family of doctors and that if she would have chosen that particular path like her brother, her family would have inevitably taken an interest in her career. She added that if tomorrow, her child wants to become an actor too, she would do the same. The actor said that this is how it 'works' and that there is nothing wrong with that.

The Entertainment actor also cited examples from the film industry of outsiders who made it to the top at their own accord. She gave names like Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan who have achieved success without any connections. But the actor also added that the star-kids do get more opportunity than the outsiders.

Tamannaah also shared her own struggle story during the interview. The Himmatwala actor went on to say that at a time when all her Hindi films were tanking at the box office, she got a humongous project like Baahubali in the year 2015. She concluded by saying that it was not only a game-changer for her but also helped her move out of her comfort zone.

