Tamannaah Bhatia's Sleepshirt From Victoria's Secret Is A 'steal Deal'; See Picture

Tamannaah Bhatia recently posted a picture of herself wearing a peach-coloured sleeping shirt. Her t-shirt was a long round neck t-shirt with a white graphic on it. Interestingly, Tamannaah's sweatshirt from Victoria's Secret is a ‘steal deal’. Take a look.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s sleep shirt costs reportedly around ₹2300. In the picture, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen sitting on a white bean bag with her eyes closed and with one hand on her hair. The actor captioned the picture, “Wake me up when it’s all over" (sic)

From the inception of the lockdown, Tamannaah Bhatia has flooded her Instagram with positive posts. In some, she is even talking about haircare routines or doing a headstand, etc. In the recent past, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a workout video on her Instagram feed. In t-shirt and sweat pants, the actor is seen gearing up to perform a headstand.

In the video, her trainer can be seen helping the actor ace a perfect headstand. But, by the time her trainer turns to pick her phone, Tamannaah starts to fall and the trainer is heard telling her 'it's ok to fall'. Tamannaah Bhatia posted the picture with the caption that read, 'I present to you the ‘Art of falling'.' Her caption further read, 'Cannot stress enough upon the importance of falling and failing way before you get it right.' Mentioning her frequent attempts, Tamannaah also added that, 'One of many attempts of falling accurately before I could rise and do a perfect headstand.' Giving a disclaimer to her fans and followers, the actor promptly asked them to not practice this without a trainer.

On the work front

Tamannaah has an interesting set of projects in the pipeline like Seetimaarr opposite Gopichand, a sports drama. Then she is all set to appear in Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is helmed by Nawaz's brother, Nawab Siddiqui. The film Bole Chudiyan is one of the most anticipated films of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The primary cast of the film also includes Kabir Duhan Singh, Rajpal Yadav and Aditya Srivastava. The film Bole Chudiyan is expected to be a romantic social drama film that has been produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Bhatia. The film is directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

