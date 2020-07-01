Tamannaah Bhatia To Host A Chat Show Produced By Allu Arjun On Aha?

Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen in her own talk show, according to various reports. The show will be produced by Allu Arjun and will stream on Tamannaah Bhatia's own OTT platform called Aha. Read ahead to know the entire story.

Promo video has been shot

Tamannaah Bhatia is a famous actor known for her work in Hindi and Tamil movies. She starred in the blockbuster movie Baahubali and stunned everyone with her performance. The actor will now soon be seen hosting her own talk show. Reports claim that the actor's talk show will be produced by Allu Arjun and will stream on an OTT platform called Aha. Reports also claim that the promo video for the talk show is already shot and will soon be showcased to Tamannah's fans.

On the work front, the actor recently gave an interview to a media portal where she talked about her work and more. Tamannaah talked about how she has been making efforts to make sure that she is doing films from different genres. She also mentioned that she has been away from Bollywood so that she could do more versatile roles and not get stuck doing generic roles. She also revealed that she doesn't want to get typecast into a single type of roles. Tamannaah also mentioned that she thinks being versatile is the key to survival.

Tamannaah then stated how she has always been passionate about acting and cinema and that she doesn't want to limit herself to any one kind of thing. She also mentioned that there were many misconceptions about her in the film industry. The actor will soon be seen playing the role of a kabaddi coach in the new Tamil movie Seetimaar.

The actor also talked a bit about her role and said that she didn't play a lot of sports growing up and she wanted to challenge herself by taking up the role. Tamannaah mentioned how excited she was about the role and to see herself do that role. Actor Gopichand will also star in the movie.

Promo Pic Credit: Tamannaah Bhatia and Allu Arjun's Instagram

