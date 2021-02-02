Tamannaah Bhatia Starts 'F3' Shoot In Hyderabad, Shares Photo From The Sets

Tamannaah Bhatia, recently posted a picture of herself back on the sets, for the shooting of F3. In the photo, Tamannaah Bhatia is in the avatar of the character Harika. She is seen coyly looking down wearing a pink saree and a pink bindi. The location tagged in the picture is that of Hyderabad. Bhatia has captioned the picture as, “Your quirky Harika is back but this time with a lot more spunk! So happy to be back on the sets of F3 ✨😍📸”. The hashtags she used were to let her followers know that they have started shooting for the F2 sequel and that she is all set to play the role of Harika once again.

The announcement for F3

The announcement for the movie was made on the birthday of actor Venkatesh, on the 13th of December. The poster revealed the two actors of the film with troughs full of money suggesting that while the issue dealt with in the first movie were the wives, the sequel will deal with some problems created because of money. While the poster was revealed on December 13, the inauguration and Puja for the same was done on December 14. The shooting was scheduled to start on the 23rd of December 2020.

The movie F2: Fun and Frustration, which released in January 2019, was a huge hit at the box office. People loved the comedy and wanted more from the franchise. The director, Anil Ravipudi, promised fans that he would be back with more laughter and fun for them. The first movie showed the lead actors get in trouble with their wives because of their inherent chauvinistic and controlling natures. What started as an attempt to control their wives ended with a lesson for them.

And the madness begins again #F3



And the madness begins again #F3

Need all your love!#F3movie

The F3 cast will be that of F2, as the movie will return with Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada, in the lead roles. The director is Anil Ravipudi and the film is being produced by Dil Raju. The music that was a huge hit in F2 will be composed by the same composer, Devi Sri Prasad, for F3. While F2 received mixed reviews from its critics, it did exceedingly well in the box-office.

Tamannaah Bhatia's movies to look forward to

Some of Tamannaah Bhatia’s movies to look forward to in 2021 apart from F3 are Seetimaarr, directed by Sampath Nandi and to release on April 2, 2021. She also has Gurtundha Seetakalam, directed by Nagashekhar and set to release on April 14, 2021. Andhadhun Telugu Remake directed by Merlapaaka Gandhi and set to hit the theatres on April 17, 2021, is also in her kitty.

