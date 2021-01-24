Tamannaah Bhatia's Cameo Roles In THESE Films Are Surely Unmissable!

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, well known for her role as Avanthika in the Baahubali films, has really set a precedent with her varying roles in the film landscape. While she has been occupied with many starring roles in these few years, little has been known that Tamannaah Bhatia has also made special appearances or cameos in some of the most highly successful films. Let's dive into her career and all the films she graced with her brief appearances.

Tamannaah Bhatia's cameos

As per Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia made her debut as an actress with the 2005 film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, at the age of 15. The film was a critical and commercial failure. But alongside her starring roles, Tamannah Bhatia's cameos also created a stir. She made a cameo appearance in the Telugu film Ready (2008) which starred actors Ram and Genelia D'souza in the lead roles. She essayed the role of Swapna, the cousin of Ram's character in the film. She then followed this with another cameo role in the Telugu - Tamil bilingual Ninna Nedu Repu (2008), titled Netru Indru Naalai in Tamil.

Tamannaah Bhatia had gained critical and commercial success with her starring roles in films like Padikkadavan (2009), Konchem Kashtam (2009), R Kannan's Kanden Kadhalai (2009), among many others. In 2011, she made a cameo appearance in the film K. V. Anand's Ko (2011) for the song "Aga Naga". Check out the music video featuring her special appearance in "Aga Naga" song.

Fast forward to 2015, after dabbling in many films in Tamil and Telugu, Tamannaah Bhatia made another cameo appearance as herself in Jagdish's Nannbenda (2015) starring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Nayantara. According to Bollywood Hungama, she also had dubbed her voice for the same role. She followed this cameo role with another special appearance in the film Size Zero (2015), with Anushka Shetty, Arya, and Sonal Chauhan in the leads. She made another special appearance in the 2018 film K.G.F Chapter 1, along with Yash, where she performed an 'item number' for the Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil releases. In 2020, her first release was the Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru along with actor Mahesh Babu, in which she made a special appearance in the groovy party song "Daang Daang". Watch the official music video for "Daang Daang" here:

Tamannaah Bhatia updates

Tamannaah Bhatia's movies have featured an eclectic range of characters, as she has performed in a diversity of languages. Currently, she has completed two web series November Story for Hotstar and 11th Hour for Aha, which were scheduled to release in 2020, but the dates got pushed into 2021. The latter web series also marked her digital media debut. According to Bollywood Hungama, her upcoming films include the Hindi film Bole Chudiyan alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and the long-delayed That Is Mahalakshmi, a female-centric Telugu-language, comedy-drama film, produced by Manu Kumaran, which itself is a remake of the 2014 Hindi film Queen by Vikas Bahl. In October 2019, she signed on to appear in the sports drama Seetimaarr opposite Gopichand, directed by Sampath Nandi. As per reports from Pinkvilla, in September 2020, she announced that she will star alongside Nithiin and Nabha Natesh in the Telugu remake of the Hindi crime thriller Andhadhun. Tamannaah will also be reuniting with Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzada in the sequel to her 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration titled F3.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Tamannaah Bhatia via Instagram

