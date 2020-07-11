Tamil 'Bigg Boss 2's' Ramya NSK Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Sathya; Shares Pictures

As the world continues to take measures to fight the novel Coronavirus, it seems like Bigg Boss Tamil star Ramya NSK and her husband, have now got a reason to smile as the couple has been blessed with a baby boy. Ramya NSK, who has lent her voice for over 200 songs, confirmed the news in a recent Instagram post, in which she revealed that she was very happy to share the news with her fans. Adding to the same, Ramya NSK promised fans that she will concentrate on her health and workouts, once the ‘this’ is over. Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil 3's Sherin Shringar Reveals Body Transformation, Shares Weight Loss Tips

As seen in the picture shared, Ramya's husband, Sathya can be seen clicking a selfie, while Ramya NSK flashes a big smile with the newborn. Here is what Ramya wrote with the picture: "Hello Everyone! :). A lot of you have been asking me why I've put on so much weight... over and over again! :D And I've been answering those questions saying that I will share the news soon and here it is! I'm happy to share with you all that I delivered a baby recently and that's mostly why.....! ❤️. And ofcourse, I am gonna concentrate on my health and workouts after this. And a big thanks to @bharat_raj_official who's agreed to help me with this! ❤️" (sic).

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss' Tamil's Sakshi Agarwal Shares Transformation Photos, Promotes Body Positivity

Stars blessed with babies

Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife were blessed with a baby boy in the early hours of March 26, 2020. To make the news public, Ruslaan Mumtaaz shared a series of pictures of the newly-born and penned a heartfelt note with it. As seen in the first picture, Ruslaan is seen flashing a big smile, as he plays with his child with wife Nirali Mehta. In the second picture, Ruslaan can be seen having a father-son moment with his child.

Also Read | Tamil Bigg Boss Season 4 Set To Premiere, Makers To Officially Announce Soon

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil 3's Sherin Shringar Reveals Body Transformation, Shares Weight Loss Tips

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.