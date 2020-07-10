'Bigg Boss' Tamil's Sakshi Agarwal Shares Transformation Photos, Promotes Body Positivity

Sakshi Agarwal, the actor who shot to fame after being featured on Bigg Boss Tamil, recently shared a very motivational post online. She posted a before and after photo of herself, where she looks unrecognizable in the first snap. Sakshi wrote a long caption talking about all the mean things people directed towards her and also shared her journey. Take a look at Sakshi's photo and her caption.

Sakshi's Before & After photos

Sakshi Agarwal recently posted a before and after image on Instagram. The actor's post is a collage of two pictures that showcase a before and after image. In one picture, Sakshi looks unrecognizable with a slightly chubby, innocent face. In the photo next to it, Sakshi can be seen posing in a wine coloured dress and looks drastically diffferent.

She started her caption by asking her fans - how many of them could believe both the pictures featured her. She then explained how good-looking people in her school had called her mean things like Mud-head, Book-Worm, Gundu Foosnika and more. She wrote that she didn't have bad feelings towards them but wanted to thank them. She further mentioned how she did not flinch and continued acing academically. She also completed her MBA, only for herself.

In the next paragraph, the actor wrote how she never starved herself or went for any medical procedures. But she got to where she was organically and that her hard work was worth it.

Finally, she concluded by writing - I am at the “Right” place right now , proud to post my old college Picture on social media , coz a few years back I wouldn’t have been able to do it,and I am sure destiny will continue to take me to many more “Right” places! Remember that was school /college so yes it did get ingrained somewhere deep for me ,but people Bullying you or Trolling you ,once you have achieved Awesomeness should only be simply ignored! Our Thalapathy has said that, Right? Do You, For You!

Many fans responded to the post. People called her weight loss inspirational and commented many positive things. Sakshi also replied to her fans, check out the comments:

Pic Credit: Sakshi Agarwal

Promo Pic Credit: Sakshi Agarwal

