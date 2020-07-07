Bigg Boss Tamil 3's Sherin Shringar Reveals Body Transformation, Shares Weight Loss Tips

Recently Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant, Sherin Shringar a.k.a Shirin took to Instagram to share her weight loss pictures. The actress has shared two posts on Instagram. Her first Instagram post featured a before and after collage of hers. While the actress appears to be sharing weight loss tips in the other post. Both the Instagram posts feature the actress in an orange one-shoulder summer dress.

Her first post reveals that she was satisfied with her figure in the past as well. Sherin’s caption read, "One year and some 10 kgs later! I was happy with the way I looked then, I am happy with the way I look now. Losing weight is easy, taking back hurtful and harmful words is not! You can be the reason behind someone's smile or someone’s tears, choose wisely! #sherin #saree #ootd #ootdfashion #ootdgals #biggbosstamil #biggboss3 #love #tamil #transformation #loveyourself".

Sherin received a lot of love for the Instagram post. Several fans liked and commented on Sherin Shringar’s photos. While some fans seemed to be rather surprised with the actress’ transformation in the span of one year, some congratulated her and motivated her to stay positive. You can check out Sherin Shringar’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Soon after Sherin shared her transformation photographs on Instagram, she shared another video wherein she appears to be sharing weight loss tips. Sherin’s caption read, "Weight loss tips. These are a few lifestyle changes that have really helped me get back in shape, hope it helps you all too! Don't stress about the destination, enjoy the journey! #sherin #saree #bridal #biggbosstamil #biggboss3 #love #tamil #weightlossjourney #weightloss #transformation". Sherin Shringar’s Instagram post received a lot of appreciation from fans. You can check out Sherin Shringar’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

On the work front

The Tamil actress Sherin Shringar started her career as a teenage model. She made her debut as a child artist in the Kannada film, Police Dog. The actress has been critically acclaimed for the 2002 Tamil drama Thulluvadho Ilamai. This film featured the Tamil superstar Dhanush in the lead role. Dhanush also made an appearance in Bollywood with the 2013 romantic comedy Raanjhanaa. Further, Sherin received the Cinema Express Award for Most Popular Actress, for her role in the film Thulluvadho Ilamai. The actress was last seen as a judge on the Tamil dance reality show Dancing Super Stars.

All Image Source: Sherin Shringar's Instagram

