Anita Hassanandani's THESE Tamil Movies Are Proof That Language Is Not A Barrier For Her

Anita Hassanandani is one of the talented actors in the Indian television industry. She is also seen giving her fans regular updates about her life and projects on her social media accounts. Apart from acting in many television shows, she has worked in different films too. She is also known for her multilingual films and series. Let us take a look at some of her best Tamil movies.

Anita Hassanandani's Tamil movies

Varushamellam Vasantham

The movie released in 2002 and it was directed by Ravi Shankar and produced by R. B. Choudary. The film featured Manoj, Kunal and Anita Hassanandani in lead roles. The movie follows the story of two brothers competing against each other for their love.

Samurai

This movie also released in 2002 and featured Vikram, Anita Hassanandani, Jaya Seal and Nassar in key roles. It is a vigilante action film that was directed by Balaji Sakthivel and was produced by S. Sriram. The movie was later dubbed in Hindi in the year 2012 to reach to a wider audience.

Sukran

The Tamil action comedy released in 2005. It was written, directed and produced by S. A. Chandrasekhar. The film stars Ravi Krishna and Anita Hassanandani in lead roles. The film also saw Vijay in an extended cameo. The film received an average response at the box office.

Nayagan

Nayagan released in 2008 and featured J. K. Rithesh, Keerthi Chawla, Ramana, Sangeetha, Anita Hassanandani, and Anandaraj in pivotal roles. It was also dubbed in Telugu as Ankusam. The film sees Anita Hassanandani in guest appearances in item numbers. The film is directed by Saravana Sakthi and was produced by Chakya Celluloid. The movie was written by Vijaykumar Reddy.

