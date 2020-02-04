Romantic Tamil Movies Perfect To Watch This Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and it is time to indulge in binge-watching some classic Tamil romantic-dramas. Some of these new-age Tamil films will leave you speechless. Here is a list.

Minnale

A man tries to find his way into love through means of lies. When the girl finds out, he sees no regrets even after her disappointment in him. The romantic comedy is directed by Gautham Menon and stars R. Madhavan in the lead role. This one is a must-watch this Valentine’s Day.

Ok Kanmani

Adi and Tara meet each other at a wedding and fall for each other instantly. However, the story develops when the two find out that they do not believe marriage. This film explores the pros and cons of a live-in relationship. This hit film was directed by Mani Ratnam.

Kaadhal

Kaadhal, the literal translation of which is 'love' revolves around the roller coaster love story of a rich girl and a poor boy. The love story will also take you through the struggles of falling for someone with different demographics. The film is directed by Balaji Sakthivel and is one of his best works.

Vinnai Thandi Varuvaya

Revolving around Karthik’s love for Jessie, this film will tell you the tale of loving only one person for life, even though that person is not really yours love. The unconditional love essayed by the male lead will make one question the storyline. However, this Gautham Menon directorial is a must watch on Valentine’s Day.

Alaipayuthey

According to reports, this film is a classic and a must-watch on a romantic day. Defining the struggles of marriage after falling in love, this will film will keep you on the edge of your seats. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam and like his most films, it is a romantic drama between two lovers.

