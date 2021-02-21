Shraddha Arya's Makes Time For Girlfriends Despite Busy Schedule, Here's Proof

Shraddha Arya who plays Preeta in the popular Television serial, Kundali Bhagya, also has a huge fan following on her social media. The actor makes sure that her 3.1 million Instagram followers are entertained and aware of her whereabouts. With the increasing popularity of Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya is often busy with her shooting schedule. However, she also finds time to hang out with her girlfriends despite the hectic schedule and here's the proof. Take a look at Shraddha Arya's Instagram posts with her girl gang.

Shraddha Arya's photos and videos with her girlfriends

In this post, Shraddha Arya shared a selfie picture with her sisters Sandhya Bhambri and Divya Arya. Here, Shraddha posed with a coffee mug in her hand. She also penned a quirky caption for her sisters. Arya wrote, "Two’s company, three’s a celebration! Better when we are together !!! My Lovely sisters @sandhya_bhambri1 @aryadivya".

In the above Instagram post, Shraddha Arya celebrated the birthday of her first friend she made when she moved to Mumbai. She posted a series of photos with other girlfriends. As seen in the caption, Shraddha shared that Palak was her first friend when she came to this new city called Bombay 14 years ago. She further added, "The first one who embraced me and told me - 'You’re a Star & Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise'". Shraddha also wrote, "Happy Birthday, Palak! My oldest, truest and the prettiest friend. I Love You! @palki_msh #JaiMaaSharda".

Here, Kundali Bhagya's Preeta shared a Reel video, dancing with her friend, Heena Parmar. They shake their legs to Neha Kakkar's dance song, Wah Wai Wahh. Shraddha and Heena stunned in denim outfits. Arya wrote, "Kicking off the weekend like... 🤪 @iamheenaparmar Also, our favorite’s song @nehakakkar #Muah", in her caption.

Here, the actor posed with her girls in front of the Gateway of India. She stunned in a black tube top, clubbed with baggy denim pants. Sharing this picture on her page, Shraddha Arya wrote, "आमची मुंबई (Our Mumbai) @immansibagla @aryadivya".

