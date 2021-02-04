'Enemy's' Arya Look Revealed, Netizens Excited For This Action Flick

Popular Tamil film director, Anand Shankar recently posted a photo of Arya's look for his Enemy. Enemy will hit the theatres this year. Avan-Ivan duo, Vishal and Arya are a part Enemy movie cast. They both are real-life friends but in this film, they have turned into foes. Makers have revealed the first look of Arya from Enemy and he looks really intense in it.

The first look of Arya as a part of the Enemy movie cast revealed

In the brand new look shared by the filmmaker of Enemy, we can see Aryaa with an unlocked handcuff on his right hand and some injuries on his face. Machine guns are also spotted in the background which confirms that Enemy is going to be full of action sequences. Earlier, the makers have also shared the look of Vishal with the machine guns. Check out the new look of Arya below:

The fans are very excited to see real-life friends fighting with each other on the big screen. Fans are excited to know the Enemy release date. Enemy release date isn't confirmed yet but fans are hoping to see this action-flick very soon. Thaman is handling the music score of Enemy. The cinematography of the film will be done by RD Rajasekar. Arya's movies like Madrasapattinam and Vettai were a huge commercial success. Arya's movies like Arrambam and Irandum Ulagam were also very popular. Fans are excited about this action drama and are waiting desperately for its release. Check out the reaction of fans below:

Arya is waiting for Teddy's release. Vishal has also made commercially successful action films like Sandakozhi and Thimiru. Both Vishal and Arya are best friends in real life. They came together for Bala's Avan-Ivan. They used to live one street away in Anna Nagar and used to hang out at the same tea stall. Vishal has a production house called Vishal Film Factory. Vishal film's Chakra is going to release soon on February 19, 2021.

Image Credits- @anandshank Instagram

