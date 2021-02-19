Shraddha Arya Shares Hilarious Meme, Gives Glimpse Of Kundali Bhagya's PreeRan's Situation

On Thursday night, Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya took to Instagram and posted a meme on Preeta and Karan's (Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar) situation in the house. The caption on the meme read, "No one: Preeta every time to Karan." A snippet from the song titled Baghon Mein Bahar Hai, starring Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, from the 1969 movie Aradhana was a part of the meme. Arya went on to tag her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar and dropped series of laughing emojis.

Not only this but the actor also posted another meme that featured her on-screen sister, Shrishti, played by Anjum Fakih. In the video, one of the recent scenes from the show, wherein Preeta gets angry at Shrishti while she misses her husband played in the background. The scene took place when Preeta's mother Sarla brought her home after the former's family members belittled her on Kritika's wedding day. The statement on the meme read, "America: Babe I think you should clean up your closet," followed by an Indian flag and how Indians would react to it. Sharing the same, Shraddha wrote, "Hahaha.. it happens only in India" and soon her co-stars like Ruhi Chaturvedi, Swati Kapoor, Sanjay Gagnani and others dropped hilarious comments.

Memes on Kundali Bhagya's Preeta and Karan often surface on the internet as there are several fan clubs that share stills of the duo from their show. On February 18, Shraddha Arya joined the recent bandwagon and posted her version of Yashraj Mukhate's Pawri Horahi Hai. Shraddha gave a peek into her closet and quipped that cleaning is the biggest task for her. She gave the clip her own twist and wrote, "Yeh Mai Hun, Yeh meri Almawrii Hai, Iski safai Hawrii hai." The actor is quite active on social media and her posts garner massive attention from fans.

As per Kundali Bhagya's current track, Karan is all set to bring Preeta back to the Luthra mansion. However, Kareena is not happy with his decision and she curses Preeta for spoiling her daughter, Kritika's life. More so, when Preeta pours her heart to Karan on the phone call, she realises that it wasn't him and it is Prithvi who's back to create problems between them. Prithvi is Sherlyn's baby's father.

