Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Launch Their New Charity 'Archewell' After COVID-19 Delay

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced the launch of their new charity Archewell. The new website requests people’s details and wheater they would like to sign up for the newsletter or not. The royal couple had announced the charity back in April but the website launch was delayed due to the couple's wish to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Ditch Queen And Spend Christmas With 'surrogate' Dad

Meghan & Harry's new charity

In a statement, the royal couple spoke about their inspiration behind the charity. As per reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry explained that the word ‘Arche’ is the Greek word for actions, this concept was combined with the desire to create a charitable organisation that would help people and later became the inspiration for their son’s name ‘Archie’ as well.

Meghan and Harry also added that they intend to use the charity to organise and conduct support groups, as well as provide emotional counselling and other necessary psychological services.

Read: Prince Harry And Meghan Appeal To End 'Structural Racism' During Black History Month

The celebrated couple came under the spotlight when they announced stepping back from the duties as Senior Royals and expressed their intent to be more independent. Recently, the royal couple closed their Sussex Royal Instagram account and stated that they were still trying to find the part they had to play in the changing world.

Meghan and Harry came under intense criticism a few weeks ago when they were accused of interfering in the upcoming US Presidential Election by asking people to go out and vote for their preferred candidate. In a letter to the British government, Rep Jason Smith is reported to have requested the administration to ensure that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refrain from interfering in the US election or "be stripped of all titles, styles, and privileges which they currently retain".

(With Agency inputs; Image Instagram/ Sussexroyal)

Read: Trump Says He's 'not A Fan' Of Meghan Markle, Wishes Prince Harry 'lot Of Luck'

Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Accused Of 'interfering' In US Elections, Campaigning 'against' Trump

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.