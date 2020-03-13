'Imsai Arasi' Cast: Everything You Need To Know About The Actors

Imsai Arasi is a Tamil romantic-comedy film. The film stars some of the biggest names from the industry like Rashmi Gautam, Shraddha Das, and Sidhu Jonnalagadda. The film is directed by Praveen Sattaru of PSV Garuda Vega fame. Read on to know more about Imsai Arasi cast:

Imsai Arasi movie cast

Rashmi Gautam

Rashmi Gautam is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry today. She is very popular for hosting the comedy show, Extra Jabardasth since 2014. She has also been a part of several hit films like Kandaen, GURU, Prasthanam, Next Nuvve, etc. However, her performance in the film Kandaen earned her positive reviews.

Shraddha Das

Shraddha Das plays the role of the second leading lady in the Tamil film, Imsai Arasi. In addition to working in the South Indian film industry, Das has also been part of several major Bollywood films like Lahore, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Zid, Sanam Teri Kasam, Great Grand Masti, etc. Her performance in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz was well-received by the audience and critics as well.

Sidhu Jonnalagadda

Imsai Arasi also stars Sidhu Jonnalagadda as the male lead. He is known for his work in films like Krishna And His Leela, Kalki, Orange, Life Before Wedding, etc. Sidhu’s role is a very comical one and it will be a delight to watch him romance the leading ladies on screen.

Mahesh Manjrekar

Mahesh Manjrekar will also be playing a supporting role in Imsai Arasi. From the looks of it, he will be an integral part of the story while keeping the comedy going on. Mahesh Manjrekar is a popular face in Bollywood and is known for films like Dabangg, Bajirao Mastani, Singham Returns, Dabangg 3, etc.

The trailer of Imsai Arasi crossed more than one lakh views in a short period. The film has officially released on March 6, 2020. However, if you have not seen the trailer of Imsai Arasi yet, then here it is.

