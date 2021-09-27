Telugu Producer RR Venkat Passes Away At 57; Tollywood Fraternity Pays Homage

Tollywood film producer JV Venkat Phanindra Reddy, known as RR Venkat, passed away on Monday morning, September 27, 2021. The producer was reportedly under medical treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad for some kidney-related ailments. He was 57 when he breathed his last.

The entire Telugu cinema was shocked hearing about the producer's sudden demise. Several celebrities from the film industry paid their heartfelt tribute to the late RR Venkat. Taking to Twitter, actor Ravi Teja called the producer one of the best he has ever worked with. He wrote, "Really sad to hear about R.R Venkat garu's passing away. One of the best producers I've worked with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones[sic]." Ravi Teja worked with Venkat in the 2010 film Don Seenu.

Gopichand Malineni pens a heartfelt tribute for RR Venkat

Director Gopichand Malineni also paid homage to the late producer. Gopichand Malineni mentioned how he worked with RR Venkat in his directorial debut Don Seenu. He also called Venkat a passionate filmmaker and wrote, "Rest in peace #RRVenkat Garu ..my debut film Donseenu producer ..very passionate filmmaker, encouraged me a lot ..my deepest condolences to his family heartbreaking[sic]."

Screenplay writer Gopi Mohan was also shaken by the sad news of RR Venkat's demise. The writer prayed for the late producer's soul and wrote, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Noted Producer #RRMovieMakers #RRVenkat garu. #OmShanti His Soul Rest In Peace[sic]." He also mentioned some of his notable works and wrote, "(Produced notable films Samanyudu, Hungama, Kick, Prema Kaavali, Don Seenu, Poolarangadu, Damarukam, Businessman, Victory etc..)[sic]."

Director Surender Reddy also wrote a heartfelt tribute for RR Venkat. The director had worked with the late producer in the film Kick. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of senior producer #RRVenkat Garu. My deepest condolences to the family[sic]."

RR Venkat produced several notable films in the Telugu cinema under his banner RR Movie Makers. He bankrolled a number of films, including Andhrawala, Samanyudu, Dhamarukam, Kick, Mirapakay, Autonagar Surya, Bahumathi, Poola Rangadu, Don Seenu, Gundamma Gaari Manavadu, Hungama and Lovely. Apart from Tollywood, RR Venkat has also worked with Bollywood and Hollywood films. He served as the producer of Hindi films James and Ek Hasina Thi. Venkat bankrolled the Hollywood film titled Divorce Invitation.

(Image: @megopichand/Twitter)