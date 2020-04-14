Thala Ajith Starrer 'Valimai' Release Date Pushed To Pongal Next Year?

Thala Ajith, who was last seen in Siva's Visawasam, was supposed to grace the silver screen with H. Vinoth's Valimai in Diwali 2020. However, according to the latest media reports, the fans of Thala Ajith will have to wait a little longer, as the release of Valimai is pushed to January 2021. Reports reveal that the makers are looking at releasing Valimai during Pongal 2021. However, the makers are yet to confirm the news.

Valimai, starring Thala Ajith and Huma Qureshi in the lead, was originally slated to hit the silver screen in 2020 but due to the lockdown imposed by PM Modi, the makers had to stop the shooting of the film. Presently, the team of the film is reportedly scouting for locations to shoot massive action sequences with Thala Ajith and Huma Qureshi. Valimai directed by H. Vinoth will mark his second collaboration with Thala Ajith after their hit movie- Nerkonda Paarvai. The 2019 movie that also featured Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andreah Tairang in pivotal roles was the official remake of Bollywood movie Pink. Meanwhile, the upcomer touted to be a cop-drama is produced by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP.

Pictures from 'Valimai' sets

Meanwhile, Thala Ajith was last seen in Siva's Viswasam. The movie released during Pongal in 2020, earned good reviews and fared phenomenally at the box office. Siva and Thala Ajith have collaborated for Veeram, Vedalam, and Vivegam in the past. All of which did huge business at the box office.

