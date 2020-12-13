Thala Ajith's 'Mankatha' Marks His 50th Movie In The Tamil Cinema; Read Details

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Mankatha is an action crime movie starring Thala Ajith Kumar in the lead role, and the movie is marked as Thala Ajith’s 50th movie. The action crime drama also featured Arjun, Trisha, Raai Lakshmi, Anjali, Andrea, Vaibhav, Premji and Mahat Raghavendra alongside Thala Ajith. The 50th movie turned into a blockbuster and received positive reviews from the critics. The movie also grossed the second-biggest opening of all time after Enthiran at the time of its release.

'Mankatha' was Thala Ajith's 50th movie

Mankatha was released in August 2011 and was also dubbed in Telugu as Gambler. Telugu version of the movie was released in Andhra Pradesh after ten days and by the time it was already a box-office hit in Kerala as well. Thala Ajith was highly praised for choosing the best subject for his 50th movie. Thala Ajith plays a negative role of Vinayak Mahadevan and Arjun plays the role of a CID officer.

The Tamil movie is produced by Dhayanidhi Alagiri’s Cloud Nine Movies. The music of the movie is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja while Sakthi Saravanan worked as a cinematographer. The plot of the movie revolves around a heist of cricket betting money, which is executed by the gang of four thieves who are joined by an unknown person.

Thala Ajith predominantly works in Tamil cinema and has starred in more than 50 movies. He began his acting career with En Veedu En Kanavar in the year 1990. He established himself as a romantic actor with Kadhal Kottai, Aval Varuvala and Kadhal Mannan. He is also featured in action movies such as Amarkalam and Vaali.

The actor has been awarded four Vijay Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, Three Cinema Express Awards and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. Alongside being an actor, Thala Ajith is also a motor car racer and has participated in the MRF Racing series in the year 2010. The actor is married to former actor Shalini. The duo started dating on the sets of Amarkalam and got married in April 2000 in Chennai. The couple is blessed with two children- Anoushka and Aadvik.

