Thala Ajith's Top 5 Movies You Must Add To Your Weekend Watchlist

Ajith Kumar, fondly known as ‘Thala Ajith’ is one of the biggest Tamil movie stars today with a huge fanbase. He is one of the few actors who has made his mark in the cinema industry without coming from any movie background. His major breakthrough was through Selva’s Amaravathi in which he debuted as a solo lead. From then on, he started climbing higher and gaining love and support from his fans.

Thala Ajith's Top 5 movies you must watch this weekend

Establishing himself as a commercial actor, Thala Ajith has worked in over 50 films and has received praise on and off-screen. Even though he started off as a romantic hero, but he continued to work hard and been known as a versatile actor. Here is the list of his top five movies to enjoy your weekend:

1. Vaali (1999)

The romantic thriller is written and directed by S J Surya. The movie stars Thala Ajith in a double role of two identical twin brothers- Deva and Shiva. In the movie, Thala Ajith played a deaf and a speechless brother obsessed with his twin’s wife. Thala Ajith nailed the negative role without uttering a phrase, and this became the reason for the movie’s amazing success. The Tamil classic movie features the popular song, ‘Sona Sona’.

2. Varalaru (2006)

Varalaru is an action drama movie which is written and directed by S S Chakravarthy. It features Thala Ajith in a triple role alongside Asin and Kanika. His role in the movie explored his capabilities and honed his acting extremes. The movie is a remake of a Kannada movie titled Godfather. The soundtrack and background music are composed by A R Rahman.

3. Billa (2007)

This is an action-thriller movie directed by Vishnuvardhan. It is a remake of 1978 Bollywood movie Don. This Tamil remake had Thala Ajith playing double roles alongside Namitha and Nayanthara. The movie is one of the stylish movies to come in Tamil Cinema and it was a financial success. Thala Ajith plays one of the memorable roles in his career.

4. Vedalam (2015)

Produced by Aishwarya, this is a Tamil action film written and directed by Siva. It has Thala Ajith, Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Hassan in lead roles. This commercial action drama proves the stardom of the Tamil actor as the intensity of Thala Ajith’s role is extreme in this one. His performance stands out in a few tear-jerking scenes. Vedalam is proof of why Thala Ajith is loved and most cherished actor in South India.

5. Vivegam (2017)

The action thriller that released in 2017 has Thala Ajith and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles with Vivek Oberoi making his Tamil debut and Akshara Haasan playing supporting roles. Thala Ajith nails his role as a secret agent in the spy-thriller. The movie enjoyed a massive box-office opening upon release. Though the movie received negative reviews from the critics, Thala Ajith was praised for his role.

