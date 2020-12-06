Thala Ajith's 'Dheena' Gave Big Break To Debutant Director Murugadoss In 2001; Read Trivia

Thala Ajith, who is known for his successful career in the Tamil film industry, featured in an action film in 2001 directed by debutant director AR Murugadoss. The director ARM then became a highly sought-out director after this film. Murugadoss is now known for his iconic movies like Ghajini, Kaththi, Thuppakki, Enthiran, Sivaji: The Boss, Darbar, amongst others. Read on for a trivia about Thala Ajith's movie Dheena that was released in 2001.

ALSO READ| Thala Ajith's Top 5 Movies You Must Add To Your Weekend Watchlist

ALSO READ| Unseen Photo Of Khushi Kapoor With Thala Ajith On Sets Of 'Valimai' Takes Over Twitter

Dheena movie trivia

According to IMDb, Thala Ajith is credited as the star who gave director AR Murugadoss his first break in the film industry as a director. After the movie Dheerna, director AR Murugadoss was immensely appreciated for his direction, especially in the action movies category as his films like Ghajini, Kaththi, Thuppakki, Enthiran, Sivaji: The Boss, Darbar, and many others went on to become massively successful at the box office.

Renowned Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi also played an important role in the film Dheena along with Ajith, as Ajith's brother.

According to one rediff's report, for the role of the lead female actor, Vasundhara Das was being considered first. However, the lead female role eventually went to Laila Mehdin.

According to cinemaexpress, it is this 2001 released Dheena which is credited to have created a new identity for actor Ajith, as since then the actor is nicknamed as "Thala", which was also a nickname for him in the movie. His full name was Dheenadhayalan in the movie Dheena.

Dheena was then remade in Bengali as Deva (2002) and in the Kannada language as well with the title Dhumm (2002).

ALSO READ| When Thala Ajith's Teaser For 'Arrambam' Got 1.5 Million Views On His Birthday

South Indian superstar Ajith has recently wrapped up the shoot of his much-anticipated action drama film, Valimai. According to a report by The News Minute, he managed to complete his shooting schedule despite his injuries which were caused in February this year. Ajith had reportedly hurt his shoulders while shooting for a bike sequence for the same film. Valimai is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and is an upcoming Tamil action thriller flick. It features Thala Ajith in the lead role. Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi and Yogi Babu will be seen essaying significant roles in the movie.

ALSO READ| Thala Ajith Wrote Love Letters To Co-star Heera In The 1990s; Details Inside

ALSO READ| Ajith Kumar Completes 'Valimai' Shooting Schedule Despite Suffering From Shoulder Injury

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.