Times Thala Ajith And Trisha Shared Screenspace; See Full List

Thala Ajith and Trisha Krishnan are among the more popular onscreen couples in Tamil cinema. The two have graced the screen together on a number of occasions. Have a look at the list of movies wherein the two shared screenspace:

Thala Ajith and Trisha’s movies together

Mankatha

A Venkat Prabhu-directorial of 2011, Mankatha is an action thriller. Ajith and Trisha appear in the lead roles along with Arjun, Raai Lakshmi, Anjali, Andrea, Vaibhav, Premji, and Mehat Raghavendra in supporting roles. The movie was bankrolled by Cloud Nine Movies, shot by Sakthi Saravanan and the music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The plot is based in Mumbai, it shows a robbery done by 4 thieves that involve cricket betting money and the events that follow when a fifth unknown man joins them.

Yennai Arindhaal

Yennai Arindhaal is an action thriller released in the year 2015 which was directed by acclaimed director Gautham Menon. The movie was produced by A.M. Rathnam under his banner Shri Sai Ram Creations. The cast features Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Arun Vijay, Anushka, Anikha, and Parvathy Nair and Vivek, Ashish Vidyarthi, Suman, and Avinash in major roles. The film’s plot is based on the life of Sathyadev, who is an honest police officer and has taken upon him to end an organ-trafficking racket.

Further events in the movie disclose the leader of the racket is Victor, who is also responsible for the death of Sathyadev’s special one. The movie's primary filming began in April 2014 followed by the second round of filming that was done in May. The movie has sequences shot in various places including Chennai, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Malaysia.

Kireedam

Kireedam is an action drama film from 2007 helmed by AL Vijay and it was also his debut as a director. A remake of the 1989 Malayalam film which has the same name, the plot revolves around the lives of a father who dreams for his son to get into the police force and the events that follow. Ajith Kumar, Trisha, and Rajkiran play the lead roles while Vivek, Saranya, Ajay, and Santhanam are seen as the supporting cast. The music was composed by GV Prakash Kumar and it also performed well at the box-office. It also has a Telugu dubbed version called Poorna Market.

